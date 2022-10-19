L&T is also developing other military grade robots for the armed forces





Larsen & Toubro is showcasing an autonomous unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) developed along with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). It is on display for the first time at the DefExpo.





According to an official, three UGVs are undergoing trials with L&T and DRDO. The 6X6 vehicle can carry 300 kg payload and attain a maximum speed of 20 kmph. It weighs 800 kg and has an endurance of four hours.





The ground clearance is 210 mm of ground clearance and with its modular design, the UGV can be fitted with different payloads such as remote controlled weapon systems, anti-tank mine detection and logistics payloads.











