



Washington: Pakistan's complicity and double standards vis-a-vis terrorism came to the fore during the second 2-Plus-2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and the US here when American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo categorically said that his country is 'determined' to fight the global menace irrespective of its origin.





"...Whether it emanates from Pakistan or anywhere else we are determined to protect the American people from terrorism," Mr Pompeo said at a joint press conference after the Dialogue in presence of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.





In paying tributes to India's contribution in fighting the terror menace, the Secretary of State also said - "We are determined to work with great democratic friends like Indians to protect the people of India as well".





Agencies



