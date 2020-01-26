



Longbow LLC, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman has won a $235.8 million deal to support Fire Control Radar systems for Apache helicopters for 11 foreign governments including South Korea, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE).





"Longbow LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $235.8 million hybrid Foreign Military Sales (South Korea, Greece, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom) contract for procurement of production support services for the Fire Control Radar System for the Apache attack helicopter," the US Department of Defence announced on Friday.





Work is expected to be completed by January 31, 2025.







