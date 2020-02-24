



US President Donald Trump on Sunday arrived India as he heads directly to Ahmedabad to a massive roadshow followed by 'Namaste Trump' at the Motera stadium in the Gujarat city.





Trump will kick-start his 36-hour stay in India with a roadshow, a visit to Sabarmati Ashram and a massive welcome event at Motera Stadium. He will then emplane for Agra where he will take a tour of the Taj Mahal.





The visit is expected to significantly ramp up the bilateral defence and strategic ties between India and the US but unlikely to produce tangible outcomes in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.





According to officials on both sides, the talks between Trump and Modi are likely to be focused on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, religious freedom, the proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific.





Here are the live updates:





2:25 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





2:20 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





US President Donald Trump: Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan & we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability & the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia.





2:12 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





2:08 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





US President Donald Trump: I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US$ 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces.





2:07 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





Both countries are united in defending citizens from threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration we unleashed full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100% destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead





2:07 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





US President: As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best & most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India.





2:06 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





US President Donald Trump: All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli





2:05 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





US President Donald Trump: PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise.





2:02 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





US President Donald Trump: 5 months ago the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad.





2:01 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





US President Donald Trump: America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.





2:00 PM | Monday, February 24, 2020





Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hug each other after the PM concluded his address at Namaste Trump event, at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.





