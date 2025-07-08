



Pakistan has formally urged the United Nations to take decisive action against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil that pose a significant threat to its national security and regional stability.





Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, addressed the UN General Assembly on July 8, 2025, presenting credible evidence of growing collaboration among banned terrorist outfits such as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and the Majeed Brigade. These groups are reportedly operating from ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan with the intent to target Pakistan’s strategic infrastructure and development projects.





Ambassador Ahmad highlighted that these terrorist groups have intensified their attacks on Pakistan in recent weeks, using sophisticated weapons and equipment left behind by international forces following their 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.





He noted that the TTP, with an estimated 6,000 fighters, remains the largest UN-designated terrorist group active from Afghan territory and poses a threat not only to Pakistan but also to regional and global security. The ambassador warned that cross-recruitment between groups like TTP and Daesh (IS-Khorasan) exacerbates the threat.





The surge in terrorist violence in Pakistan includes a suicide attack on June 28 in North Waziristan, which killed 16 soldiers, and a roadside bomb in Bajaur that killed five senior officials. These incidents underscore the scale and seriousness of the threat posed by Afghan-based terrorists.





In parallel to the UN appeal, Pakistan and Afghanistan held their first-ever additional secretary-level talks on July 8, 2025, focusing on trade, transit, connectivity, and security concerns. Both sides recognised terrorism as a serious threat to regional peace and agreed that development cannot proceed without addressing underlying security challenges.





Pakistan emphasised the need for concrete actions against terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, warning that these actors undermine security and hinder regional development.





Ambassador Ahmad called on the international community and regional powers to ensure Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorists threatening its neighbours and the broader international community. He also stressed the importance of reviving Afghanistan’s economy, including unfreezing financial assets, to stabilize the region and reduce the conditions that allow terrorism to flourish.





Pakistan’s appeal to the UN underscores the urgent need for coordinated international efforts to counter terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, protect key infrastructure, and promote regional security and development.





Based On ANI Report







