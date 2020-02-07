Former Pak Army spokesperson is "fondly" remembered in India for his monumental Goof-Ups





Asif Ghafoor, Ex-DG ISPR and current GOC Okara survived a deadly accident on a motorway near Sargodha on 3rd February 2020. The news and the pictures of the damaged car were shared by a Twitter user, Usama Qureshi.





According to the reports, Asif Ghafoor’s car hit a buffalo on the motorway on route to Islamabad with his wife. Due to the absence of a fence on the 16-Km section of M2-Motorway near Thokar Niaz Baig, a buffalo found its way onto the motorway from a nearby village.

Ex DG ISPR Gen Asif Ghafoor @peaceforchange (Designate GOC 40 Div) met an accident on motorway near Sargodha. Gen sb and his wife are Alhumdullilah safe as the car was under speed limit. pic.twitter.com/cfWRgyYbPJ — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) February 5, 2020

While his car was severely damaged in the accident, Asif Ghafoor and his wife escaped major injuries as the speed of the car was under the limit. Several other vehicles also met with the accident.





Several social media users claimed that he is safe and sound and currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.





Pakistani social media users expressed concerns for EX-DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor and were delighted to hear of his safety. They also prayed he would have a healthy and prosperous life as messages of love and warmth poured in for Asif Ghafoor on Twitter.





Indian Media In Angst





While Pakistanis rejoiced, Indian social media users were displeased to hear that he remained unhurt in the accident.





Indian media, too, went into overdrive and heavily reported the accident. A score of Indian social media users mocked Asif Ghafoor and spewed hate against him.





Some argued Indians are rightly annoyed over news of his survival because former ISPR chief Asif Ghafoor had dumped Narendra Modi’s chest-thumping claims to defeat Pakistan in 7-10 days in a military confrontation and warned that, “Pakistan and its armed forces will always surprise you”.





The outgoing DG ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor rejected the malarkey of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last press conference with military correspondents as he signed off his intriguing three-year service from the key post of representing the armed forces of Pakistan.





In response to a comment of a journalist that Indians would be happy with his exit, DG ISPR said, “It’d be an honour for me.”



