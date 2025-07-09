



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm and ceremonious welcome upon his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia, marking his first official visit to the country and the third-ever by an Indian Prime Minister. The visit underscores the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Namibia.





Upon landing at Hosea Kutako International Airport, PM Modi was greeted by Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Trade, reflecting the importance Namibia places on the bilateral relationship.





The Prime Minister then proceeded to his hotel in the capital, where he was welcomed with a vibrant display of Namibian hospitality, including cultural performances and a special gathering of the Indian diaspora.





The reception at the hotel was notable for its blend of traditional Namibian culture and Indian heritage, featuring Yoga performances and enthusiastic greetings from members of the Indian community.





PM Modi took time to interact with the diaspora, shaking hands, listening to their messages, and graciously accepting gifts and portraits. He expressed pride in the diaspora’s ability to maintain strong ties to their cultural roots, highlighting their optimism for deepening India-Namibia relations.





At the State House in Windhoek, PM Modi was warmly received by Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. The leaders’ handshake symbolized the cordial and cooperative spirit of the visit. In his public statements, PM Modi described Namibia as a “valued and trusted African partner,” emphasizing India’s intention to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.





This visit to Namibia is the concluding leg of PM Modi’s five-nation diplomatic tour, which included stops in Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil. Prior to arriving in Namibia, he participated in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.





Throughout his engagements in Namibia, PM Modi has reiterated the significance of the Indian diaspora and the shared aspirations for a stronger partnership between the two countries. His address to the Namibian Parliament later in the day is expected to further reinforce the commitment to mutual growth, cultural exchange, and international collaboration.





Based On ANI Report







