Jammu: In a big setback to terror-accused Yasin Malik, Jammu TADA court on Saturday said there is enough prima facie evidence to prosecute him in the case pertaining to the killing of unarmed Air Force officers in Kashmir in 1990. The court will give sanctions for framing of charges against the leader of banned terror outfit Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).





Yasin Malik is currently under trial for the alleged killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed, the daughter of then Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in 1989-90.





Back in October last year, the separatist leader was scheduled to appear in the TADA court in Jammu but Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, authorities refused to produce him to the court. The authorities had then claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed them not to produce Yasin Malik in any court.





Two Cases Against Yasin Malik



The first case against Yasin Malik pertains to an incident that occurred on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora, Srinagar. The IAF officers were fired upon by terrorists in which 40 of them received serious injuries while four others were killed in the attack.







