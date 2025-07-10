India's D4 advance anti-drone system was successfully used during Operation Sindoor

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has recently embarked on a significant initiative aimed at developing new versatile technologies within the next six months, leveraging its existing pool of matured technologies for deployment in future operations, specifically referenced as Operation Sindoor.





This marks a strategic shift in DRDO’s approach, aligning with its broader transformation towards addressing the demands of next-generation warfare.





Under this program, DRDO is moving away from the traditional focus on conventional weapons systems and is instead prioritising advanced domains such as directed energy weapons, photonics, quantum systems, and artificial intelligence (AI).





The organisation is channelling its resources into maturing and adapting technologies that are already at an advanced stage of development, ensuring that these can be rapidly transitioned to operational use to meet immediate and anticipated defence requirements.





A key aspect of this initiative is the collaborative model with private industry, where DRDO provides strategic research and foundational development, while the private sector is increasingly responsible for the production and scaling up of conventional and even some advanced systems. This partnership model, known as Develop and Produce with Production Partner (DCPP), ensures that as soon as a technology is ready for deployment, production bottlenecks are minimised and operational readiness is maximised.





Recent technological breakthroughs highlighted by DRDO leadership include the successful demonstration of India’s first photonic radar and the development of a 30-kilowatt laser-based weapon capable of neutralising drones and small projectiles.





The D4 anti-drone platform, featuring a 2-kilowatt laser system, has already been tested in operational conditions and deployed during recent military exercises, including those associated with Operation Sindoor. Additionally, established systems like Akash and BrahMos have proven their effectiveness in similar operational contexts.





Addressing challenges such as project delays and technology gaps, DRDO has acknowledged the complexity of deep-technology projects and the necessity of focusing on mature, near-deployment technologies for immediate needs, while continuing foundational research in AI, machine learning, and quantum systems to bridge existing capability gaps.





The organisation’s leadership has emphasised that while the final outcomes of these efforts may not be immediately visible, the groundwork being laid today is essential for India’s future defence posture.





DRDO’s new program represents a strategic acceleration of technology adaptation and deployment, emphasising versatility, rapid operationalisation, and industry collaboration. This approach is designed to ensure that India’s armed forces are equipped with cutting-edge capabilities for future operations, with a clear focus on technological superiority and self-reliance in critical defence domains.





