Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Kahn on Sunday rejected the proposal for the complete lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, saying that state-imposed curfew is not possible in the country as one-fourth of its population is under the below the poverty line and survives on daily wages.





"A complete lockdown means imposing a curfew administered by state and army, forcing people to stay indoors. Our country`s 25 per cent population lives below the poverty line and survives on daily wages. We are taking steps, keeping our on-ground status in mind," Pakistan Prime Minister`s Office wrote on Twitter.





"We need to be responsible for ourselves and our elderly. We need to practice social distancing, self-isolation and self-quarantine to keep us and everyone else safe," he added.





Khan also advised people against spreading panic, saying that it will lead to chaos.





"We do not need to panic as it will only lead to chaos. People will start hoarding and may cause a shortage of food. This will lead to grave consequences. We are making every effort to ease the sufferings of our people during this crisis," Khan said.





"Our media has an important role in stopping panic among the masses. Panic can be more fatal than the Pandemic itself. Hence act responsibly and practice precautions to save not only yourself but the vulnerable ones too," he added.





The country is nearing 800 COVID-19 positive cases and five deaths so far.





A total of 41 new cases were confirmed in Sindh on Saturday, taking the provincial tally to 333, according to Sindh Health Department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf.





The total number of cases in Karachi is 123, while 210 positive cases among the pilgrims from Taftan in Sukkur.







