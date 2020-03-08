ADA/HAL technicians do final check before the test firing of Derby missile from TEJAS jet





The reason why India's defence establishment is tilting towards the Derby missile is because it can be integrated into different types of fighter aircraft and can also be used as a surface-to-air missile for the Spyder air defence system.





Last year India's Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) successfully launched the Tejas studded with the Derby missile from Israel and the Close Combat Missiles (CCM) from Israel.





The Derby missile purchased by the Indian Navy was for India's retired fleet of Sea Harriers which was purchased by Britain in 1983.





The Derby missile is also used for India's SpyDer air defence system, also developed by Israel.





The DRDO even tweeted a photo of the "ski-jump" at the Shore Based Test Facility INS Hansa in Goa. In a tweet, the DRDO said it was "one more step in launch capability expansion for LCA Navy." India's naval aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya has the facility to successfully pull off the "ski-jump".





Indian Air Force Likely To Use The Israeli I-Derby Air-To-Air Missiles





Reports had emerged last year of the Indian Air Force likely to use the Israeli I-Derby air-to-air missiles for its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters in the next two years.





Clearly, India's defence mindset has been tilting towards the sophisticated Israeli defence machine which has in the last few years won the confidence of its elite fighting units both on land and at sea.





Derby’s Variants-I-Derby And I-Derby ER





The reason why India's defence forces are tilting towards the Derby is because it can be integrated into different types of fighter aircraft including the Mirage and can also be used as a surface-to-air missile (SAM) for the Spyder air defence system making it a multi-purpose missile which can be used by the Indian Air Force and Navy.





Derby’s variants-I-Derby and I-Derby ER (Extended Range) was unveiled in Aero India five years ago.





India Increasing It's Arsenal From Israel





India has been steadily increasing its arsenal from Israel. In fact, India had placed orders for Israeli Python and Derby missiles way back in 2008. The capability of the Israeli SPICE bombs is already well known.





Reports had emerged last year that the government had ordered a stockpile of missiles from Russia after the Balakot strikes to boost the Air Force especially after one of India's MiG-21 was brought by Pakistan. Now the latest reports say India's defence strategists want to do away with Russian missiles and instead buy Israeli armaments because of its all-round strike capability.





The Derby missile with a range of 50 kilometres is a perfect fit to replace the Russian air-to-air missiles.





India is now faced with several forces both on land and at sea, including on international waters with China seeking to play a greater role.





India's defence forces are now gearing up for a decade of disruption in which it will be hard pressed to find out-of-the-box solutions with precision accuracy which may well be decided on its missile capability.







