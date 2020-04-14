



Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nodal agency that is spearheading India's defence against novel coronavirus outbreak, has floated bids for supply of COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits to carry out 45 lakh tests. Manufacturers and their authorised distributors can also express their interest to supply viral transmission media (VTM) for 52.25 lakh tests, Real Time PCR combo kits to conduct 25 lakh tests and RNA extraction kits for 30 lakh tests.





The quotes should reach ICMR by 2:30 pm, April 14, 2020. The supplies are meant to augment India's testing capacity from May 1 or before.





While rapid tests are meant to supplement the key diagnostic tests carried out by using RT-PCR kits, viral transport media is used in collection, transport and storage of viral specimens.





The techno-commercial offer specifies that the products offered should have either US-FDA or EU's CE-IVD or ICMR-NIV Pune approval or certification. The bidder should also have the certificate or licence from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for import of the intended item. If the item is proposed to be imported from China, then it has to be mandatorily approved by the NMPA (National Medical Product Administration) of China, the condition stipulates.





The companies will have to quote the price at which it can deliver the products in New Delhi and also the quantity it can supply by May 31.





ICMR has also indicated that it reserves the right to ensure random "Lot-testing" or "Pre-shipment testing" of supplied items for quality. On negative findings, the consignment will be rejected out rightly and any supply not found acceptable will have to be replaced in a timely manner, the agency informs.



