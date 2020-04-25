



Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory has given 700 protective shields to Chandigarh Police. The face shields for frontline workers are single-use and multiple-use, while the shielding sheet can be replaced easily if required





CHANDIGARH: The Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) here is developing 10,000 full face protective shields for examining infected Covid-19 patients for the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), an official said on Wednesday.





“TBRL is producing 10,000 full face protective shields for the PGI. A total of 2,000 face protective shields have been handed over to the PGI and 5,000 will be provided in five days,” says TBRL director Manjit Singh said in a statement.





TBRL is a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





He said more than 700 protective shields were given to the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday.





Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal lauded the TBRL for providing PPE, sanitisers and face shield to the police.





The director said that the face shields are single-use and multiple-use, while its shielding sheet could be replaced easily if required.





In addition, the TBRL is also acting as a facilitator for the procurement of bio-suits developed by another DRDO lab for use by healthcare service providers.





An important DRDO establishment based in Chandigarh, the TBRL, is involved in development, production, processing and characterisation of different explosive compositions, fragmentation studies of warheads, captive flight testing of bombs, missiles and airborne systems and ballistics evaluation of protective system such as body armour, vehicle armour and helmets.







