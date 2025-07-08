



On July 8, 2025, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa strongly criticized the United States’ unilateral decision to impose a 30% tariff on all South African exports to the US, effective August 1. President Donald Trump’s announcement, delivered both publicly and in a letter to Ramaphosa, cited a persistent trade deficit and what he described as a lack of reciprocity in the bilateral trade relationship.





Trump argued that the new tariff, which applies to all South African products regardless of sector, is necessary to address what he sees as an imbalance caused by South Africa’s tariff and non-tariff barriers.





President Ramaphosa rejected the justification for the tariff, stating that the US administration’s interpretation of trade data is “not an accurate representation” of the actual trade relationship. He emphasized that, according to South Africa’s analysis:





The average tariff on imported goods entering South Africa is 7.6%.





56% of goods enter South Africa at a 0% most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff.





77% of US goods enter the South African market duty-free.





Ramaphosa argued that these figures demonstrate a far more open market for US goods than the US administration’s claims suggest. He maintained that the 30% tariff is based on a selective reading of trade data, and that the issue of trade balance is under active negotiation between the two countries.





The South African president highlighted that trade negotiations with the US are ongoing, with the most recent discussions taking place during the US-Africa Summit in Luanda, Angola, on June 23, 2025. At this meeting, South Africa learned of a forthcoming US “template” for engaging sub-Saharan Africa on trade, though this document had not yet been received as of Ramaphosa’s statement.





South Africa has already submitted a “Framework Deal” to the US in May 2025, addressing concerns raised by the US, including alleged trade surpluses, unfair trade practices, and issues of reciprocity. Ramaphosa instructed his negotiating team to urgently pursue engagement based on this framework, signalling a willingness to resolve disputes through dialogue.





Ramaphosa’s statement called on South African government trade teams and local companies to accelerate diversification efforts, aiming to strengthen the country’s resilience in global supply chains and the broader economy. He also welcomed the US government’s indication that the 30% tariff could be modified following the conclusion of ongoing negotiations, suggesting a potential pathway to a more balanced trade relationship.





President Trump, in his correspondence, insisted that the 30% tariff is still “far less than what is needed to eliminate the trade deficit disparity” with South Africa. He warned that any attempt by South Africa to retaliate with higher tariffs would be met with further increases from the US side. The US has also extended similar tariff notices to several other countries, reflecting a broader shift in American trade policy under Trump’s administration.





South Africa’s leadership has firmly contested the rationale behind the new US tariffs, emphasizing openness to negotiation and a commitment to mutual benefit. As both sides prepare for further talks, the outcome will likely hinge on the ability to reconcile differing interpretations of trade data and address the concerns raised by each party. The situation remains fluid, with the possibility of tariff modifications depending on the progress of diplomatic efforts and negotiations.





Based On ANI Report







