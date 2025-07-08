



China’s Defence Ministry has firmly rejected allegations that it orchestrated a campaign to damage the global reputation of the French-made Rafale fighter jet, calling such claims “baseless and slanderous.”





This response follows reports from French military and intelligence officials, who asserted that China, through its embassies and diplomatic channels, engaged in a coordinated disinformation campaign after India’s use of Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May 2025.





The French side claims that this campaign aimed to undermine the credibility and export prospects of the Rafale by promoting the superiority of Chinese-made alternatives, particularly in countries that have already ordered or are considering purchasing the jet, such as Indonesia.





According to French officials, the alleged campaign involved:





Chinese embassy defence attachés approaching officials in target countries to discourage Rafale purchases and promote Chinese fighters.

A surge in online activity, including the creation of over 1,000 new social media accounts, dissemination of AI-generated content, manipulated imagery (such as fake Rafale debris), and video game-style simulations misrepresenting combat scenarios.

The spread of narratives questioning the Rafale’s performance during the India-Pakistan clashes, while touting Chinese platforms like the JF-17 and J-10C as superior alternatives.





France’s Ministry for Armed Forces described the effort as a “vast campaign of disinformation” that went beyond targeting a single aircraft, instead aiming to undermine France’s strategic autonomy, industrial reliability, and international partnerships.





The ministry emphasized that the Rafale was targeted due to its status as a highly capable, high-visibility export product central to France’s defence industry and geopolitical influence.





In response, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, echoed by state media such as Global Times, categorically denied all accusations. The ministry reiterated China’s commitment to a “prudent and responsible approach to military exports,” stating that China develops defence equipment for its own security, not to become an “arms dealer” or to elevate itself by belittling others.





Chinese officials criticized what they described as the West’s confrontational mindset and rejected the notion that China would engage in such tactics, labelling the claims as politically motivated attempts to smear China’s growing influence in the global arms market.





The controversy arises amid heightened competition in the international arms market, with both France and China vying for influence and sales, particularly in Asia and Africa. While France has not officially lodged a complaint with Beijing, the episode has intensified scrutiny on the methods used by major arms exporters in shaping global perceptions and influencing defence procurement decisions.





Based On ANI Report







