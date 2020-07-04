



The Su-30MKI fleet is now the backbone of IAF and will continue to be so for the coming years. The Chinese air force, too, operates the Su30 fighters





India has decided to order 12 more Su-30MKI fighter jets that will be made at Nasik by HAL under Russian licence. This new order will add to the 272 fighters of the type already ordered by the Indian Air Force. The Su-30MKI fleet is now the backbone of IAF and will continue to be so for the coming years. The Chinese air force, too, operates the Su30 fighters. A comparison:





IAF’s Su30MKI





- With more than 260 fighters in service, Su-30MKI forms the bulk of IAF. Additional jets are still being manufactured by HAL at Nasik and production will continue for next 2-3 years. The Indian versions are different from other Su30s as they are tailored to the needs of IAF

- Designated MKI for India, the fighters have advanced Israeli avionics and an electronic warfare systems, making them different from the standard Su30

- Indian fighters have demonstrated BrahMos firing capabilities

- While they all have standard Russian origin R73/77 missiles, the Indian version will now be equipped with the longer-range Astra, the beyond visual range air-to-air missile developed by DRDO

- This will add a critical new capability to the aircraft that has till now been hampered by limited range to take down air targets, compared to the western platforms

- Though its beyond visual range combat ability is limited, at close quarters it has unbeatable capabilities





PLAAF’s Su-30MKK/MK2



- China operates two variants of Su30 but these aren’t as capable as the Indian version

- Restrictions on the use of Israeli and western subsystems are one of the reasons

- China had ordered 73 of the older MKK version and later added 24 of the MK2 version for its Navy



However, unlike the MKI, the Chinese version does not have thrust vectoring engines, making them less manoeuvrable and nimble than the Indian fighters





COPY CAT



- China did not manufacture Su-30s domestically, but it copied the design to make two indigenous versions called J-11 and J-16

- J-11, which is based on Su-27 platform, is the backbone of PLAAF, with 346 of the type ordered

- The more advanced version J-16 is based on the Su30 platform and at least 128 are already in service. China has fitted the aircraft with indigenous weapons, including PL12 and PL15 air-to-air missiles





Chinese Also Copied Another Sukhoi Variant, Su33 For Its Navy

