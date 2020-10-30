



Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Tuesday (October 27) allowing citizens of India to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir





Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday slammed the Centre over the newly implemented land laws in Jammu and Kashmir.





“Our people in Jammu and Srinagar were trying to take out protest against land laws. But they were detained. I tried to go out I was also stopped. Nobody is allowed to talk here. These people want to take our resources. These people are communal," Mufti said.





"They aren’t able to give employment to the poor and instead are giving false assurances to people of the country so that they can buy land here. We can’t sit silently on everything," she added.





Moreover, Mufti challenged the Centre to take away the "land back from China which it has grabbed in Ladakh."





"We had thought Modi ji has been given such a big mandate that he will do big things but it seems they haven’t come out of election modes...They have taken land from farmers, that is how they want to take our lands in J&K and give it to corporates," She added.





Significantly, after the Ministry of Home Affairs notification, anyone can buy and sell land for a factory, house, or shop in Jammu and Kashmir. For this, he does not need to give any permanent residence certificate as before.





However, the notification states that land will not be taken for agriculture.







