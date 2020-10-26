



Long Proof Range (LPR) Khamaria successfully conducted study of pressure waves from indigenously designed Sharang 155mm/45calibre Artillery Gun System. The exercise was rare of its kind conducted under ‘Make in India’ campaign for the first time in the country. LPR, Khamaria, Commandant, Brigadier Nishchaya Raut, while talking to ‘The Hitavada’, informed that study of pressure waves inside the chamber portion of an artillery gun is a very unique exercise in ascertaining differential pressure phenomenon.





The difference of breech face pressure and shot base pressure is called differential pressure and it should be always positive. Pressure at these two exact locations cannot be measured using conventional pressure measurement system. For this special sensors are to be fixed at exactly the above locations. Brigadier Raut informed that the barrel affixed with sensors is called instrumented barrel. Ordnance Development Centre has designed such barrels for Sharang and Dhanush guns where Pressure versus Time data is recorded on Real Time basis during firing of each round.





He proudly said that the team LPR successfully carried out firing of each round with clockwork precision and also provided additional instrumentation which was necessary for proper data acquisition and data correlation. This was first such experiment by any Indian agency. The experimental setup was a huge success and data was recorded for each Rd. This data is now being processed at IIT Kanpur which will give a real insight into the actual built up of pressure inside chamber. Instrumented barrel of indigenously developed Dhanush Gun System will be fielded for the same study in first week of November at LPR Khamaria.







