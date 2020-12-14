



India has asserted that Pakistan has the habit of practicing disinformation campaigns to hide terrorists like Osama Bin Laden and covering up its role in 26/11 terror attacks





“As a responsible democracy, India does not practice disinformation campaigns. In fact, if you are looking at disinformation, the best example is the country next door which is circulating fictional and fabricated dossiers and purveys a regular stream of fake news,” MEA spokesperson said, asserting, “Disinformation is practiced particularly by those who have records to hide such as sheltering international wanted terrorists including Osama-bin-Laden. And seek unsuccessfully to cover up their own tracks such as on the 26/11 Mumbai attack.”





Meanwhile addressing a press meet on Saturday night virtually United Kashmir People`s National Party (UKPNP) claimed that there is transparent system in UN, UN accredited NGOs are bound to submit reports before ECOSOC committee of 19 States and tight scrutiny every 2 to 3 years regarding their work and activities at UN Human Rights Council.





“Each NGOs are bound to provide complete details of their office bearers and board of directors before the UN, there is nothing that can be hidden. Each and every intervention Oral Statement under different Agenda Items is directly cast on UN Live Webcast which can be watched online and part of UN record. EU Disinfo did not share content of speeches and interventions, which were made by these NGOs whether interventions were according to Agenda Items or not,” said speakers at the press meet.





“UKPNP has been highlighting issues related to rule of law, ownership of our natural resources, Self governance, and exploitations of natural resources in so called Azad Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan… Despite propaganda and defamation campaign against UKPNP , we will continue our peaceful struggle for promotion and protection of human rights,” according to speakers at the meet.





United Kashmir Peoples National Party was founded on 10th April 1985, according to the website of the party.







