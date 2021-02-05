



The Indian military will receive the first regimental set of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system by the end of 2021





"The delivery of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system to India is on schedule. The first regiment is expected to be delivered by the end of this year," Vladimir Drozhzhov, deputy head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia, told Interfax during the ongoing Aero India 2021 show.





India ordered S-400 air defence systems for $5.43 billion (Rs 40,000 crore) in October 2018.





During the U.S. Embassy’s conference on Aero India, Don Heflin, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, said India may not be spared from CAATSA sanctions for buying Russian equipment.





A group of 100 Indian Army personnel were sent to Russia in the last week of January to begin training on how to operate them. “Indian specialists who arrived in India in January have started training to learn how to work with the systems,” Drozhzhov added.





