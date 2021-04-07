



by Brig Arun Bajpai





A huge paraphernalia of combination of CRPF, SIT of Chhattisgarh, local police, Cobra commandos of police numbering 2059 troops was got together to catch a Naxal Terrorist Hidma who was known to protect himself with three layers of gorillas numbering from 250-500 and whose name had surfaced in all attacks launched by Naxals against police forces.





Instead of this huge force attacking Naxals, the tables were turned and Naxals ambushed this huge force killing 24 Jawans and wounding more than 40. This happened near Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh .earlier also attacks on security forces have happened in areas of Naryanpur, Sukma, Dantewada, etc which are located nearby. Once again the IPS officers who get parachuted to lead all paramilitary forces like ITBP, BSF, SSIF, and SSB are trotting forward lame excuses like these Jawans were caught in plains area while Naxals were firing from heights etc. Question is that then when such a large force was on the move why surrounding hills were not occupied? Why surrounding villages were not patrolled? Simply no lesson has been learnt by last so many incidents. Not only now but in future also, till our Netas do not allow own cadre people of these central forces to lead them, instead of incompetent IPS officers, nothing will change, these Jawans will keep on martyring themselves for lack of leadership and competence.





Indian Home Minister Amit Shah cut short his election campaign in Assam and rushed to Delhi after this incident happened on the night of Saturday-Sunday on 4 April and held conference with heads of these central forces. He is hell bent on finishing off this menace of Naxals once for all. These are tall words which people the Aam Adami had heard number of times from earlier Netas also, but nothing will happen till total reforms are done in central police forces. The reforms needed are, that in Army personnel retire young, there are any number of proposals that those people who want to serve in paramilitary forces should be recruited from these retiring people as in paramilitary forces retiring age is 60., this way paramilitary forces will have highly trained and experienced man power .However due to police empire building these proposals land up in dust bins. Another important factor is Urban Naxals, these people under human rights protection are as dangerous as village Naxals, we must act against them, if necessary bring a new law. Also how these Naxals are getting sophisticated arms and ammunition? Is foreign powers or powers involved?





Danik Jagran news paper in their editorial of today say that Army must be entrusted with this anti Naxal operations, why? Is internal security not the responsibility of para military forces ? So they as per this news paper twiddle their thumbs while Army does their job ? Funny? If this news paper and powers that be are really interested to finish off Naxal menace then hand over central forces a portion of, to Army .Only then things will happen. However if our Netas want police empire to continue then so be it but this Naxal problem will never finish.





