



Days after an Indian military facility suffered its first terror attack via a drone, the Indian Air Force has started work to acquire anti-drone systems to quell the threat. The IAF is reportedly planning to buy 10 systems with laser weapons and multiple sensors.





After the unsuccessful attack at the Jammu IAF base on June 27, in which an unmanned aerial vehicle dropped explosives, drones were also spotted near some army bases, and even at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan's Islamabad. Watch the full video for more.



