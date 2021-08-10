



Day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided various locations across Jammu and Kashmir linked to banned Islamist group Jamaat-e-Islami, it has been found that the members of the organisation have been collecting money in the name of charity to fund terror activities in the Union Territory. The group has been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities, the agency has said.





The NIA raided 56 locations in 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror funding linked to banned Islamic group Jamaat-e-Islami. The terror funding case, registered in March 2021, is related to separatist and secessionist activities of the JeI.





According to the NIA, they have unlawful associations even after the outfit was banned in February 28, 2019, few days after the Pulwama terror attack. Jamaat-e-Islami was booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a terror funding case on February 5 this year.





In a recent intelligence note, it was said that these funds are used for violent and secessionist activities. The funds raised by JeI are also being channelised to fund Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres.





Jamaat-e-Islami has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in disruptive secessionist activities.





According to sources, Jamaat members were routing money via Dubai and Turkey for funding terror activities. This money is routed with the help of Pakistan’s secret intelligence service ISI and was being done in the name of charity, health and education.





The outfit wanted to increase terrorist and stone-pelting activities in the Valley, sources reveal. Jamat-e-Islami handlers in ISI upset after decline in activities after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The group recently held a secret meeting to induct fresh members to terror outfits.





The Jamaat-e-Islami came under the radar because they were active even after the 2019 crackdown, said sources. Their funding is coming through ISI via different countries. On the directions of the ISI, they write articles full of hate and anti-India pieces. A section of Jamat-e-Islami is working in the Jammu and Kashmir government department also, sources said.





“We have raided JeI and it’s shadow organisation Falah-e-Aam. Incriminating material has been found, which we are verifying. Members will be called for interrogation… We suspect they have network of over ground workers (OGWs) in the valley to support these activities," sources in the NIA said.





Almost 50 people were under the radar from some time. But after proper verification few were identified and the raids happened. In due course of time, after scanning the material seized yesterday, these will be called for investigation and arrests can’t be ruled out, said sources in the agency.





Responding to the raid, PoK president, who was one of the first to react, said this crackdown by the government of India is worst kind of terrorism, said Pakistan government sources.







