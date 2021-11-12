



Dr S Jaishankar met the Tajikistan NSA, Mahmudzoda Nasrullo Rahmatjon, the two leaders discussed ways to improve bilateral cooperation and Afghanistan issues





In a bid to strengthen bilateral relations and improve international cooperation, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the Tajikistan NSA, Mahmudzoda Nasrullo Rahmatjon, on Thursday, November 11, in the national capital. This came after the National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, chaired a meeting with the National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, besides Russia and Iran, who attended the New Delhi meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday. 'Glad to meet Tajik NSA Mahmudzoda Nasrullo Rahmatjon. Useful discussions on our bilateral cooperation and the regional situation,' Jaishankar tweeted.





The representatives of the participating countries showed support towards building a peaceful, stable, and safe Afghanistan while keeping women's safety and equality as the topmost priority. Participants also emphasised that the war-ravaged country should no longer be used as a land for terror activities. They discussed the need to stop the sheltering, training, planning, or financing of terrorist acts. The participants discussed the United Nations' role in Afghanistan and the importance of preserving the US presence in the country.





The two leaders also expressed concern over the worsening situation in Afghanistan, including the socio-economic and humanitarian situation. They noted the need to extend urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people residing under the Taliban's brutal regime. World leaders reiterated that unimpeded humanitarian assistance should be provided to Afghanistan directly and assuredly. While each Afghan living in the country must get equal assistance within the country in a non-discriminatory manner across all sections of society.





Third Regional Security Dialogue On Afghanistan





At the 3rd Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, the participants discussed the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan, where terrorism, radicalisation, and drug trafficking are surging. India called for cooperation against the menace of radicalisation and extremism and stressed the urgency of forming an open and truly inclusive regime that represents the will of Afghanistan's citizens and has representation from all sections of their society. The participants also reiterated the need for future dialogue and agreed to remain engaged with each other in the future. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the external affairs minister also met with the Chief of Army Staff of the Nepali Army, General Prabhu Ram Sharma.







