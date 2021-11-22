



The situation at the borders with China and Pakistan was discussed at length on Saturday during a police conference attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow, sources in the security establishment said.





“The top brass of the Intelligence Bureau and senior security officials today discussed the security situation along the LAC and the LoC. India is facing the threat of two-front aggression from Pakistan and China,” a security official attached to the Union home ministry told The Telegraph.





The LAC, or the Line of Actual Control, is the border with China while the LoC, or the Line of Control, is the Pakistan frontier.





The chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and all heads of the central police organisation and the central armed police force are attending the directors-general conference inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday.





In January, Indian Army chief M.M. Naravane had said there was increased cooperation between Pakistan and China and a two-front situation was something India must be ready to deal with.





The DGP conference is being organised by the Intelligence Bureau, the country’s internal spy agency.





Over 250 officers of the rank of DGP and IGP from all states, Union Territories and the central government are taking part in the three-day summit to discuss the security situation in the country.





“Besides the border situation, security in Jammu and Kashmir, cyber terrorism, Pakistan-sponsored militants in the Valley and the Maoist threat are among the key issue being discussed at the meeting,” the home ministry official said.





The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May last year. Twenty Indian Army personnel and at least four Chinese soldiers were killed in a clash at the Galwan Valley in June last year.





Since last winter, the Indian Army has established habitat facilities for its nearly 50,000 additional troops deployed along the LAC. Never before have such huge numbers of additional soldiers been posted in the forward areas of the LAC, at altitudes above 14,000sqft where temperatures can dip to minus 40°C when the winter peaks.





The Indian deployment — backed by battle tanks, missile systems and frequent sorties by the air force’s combat aircraft — is an effort to match the massive Chinese build-up along the LAC.







