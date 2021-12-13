



BFTS is a premier flying training establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) located in Prayagraj





An impressive valedictory function was held at Basic Flying Training School (BFTS) at Air Force Station, Bamrauli, to mark the successful completion of flying training of 26 army aviators of the 208 Army Pilots Course on Saturday. These aviators went through rigorous flying and ground training during the past five months under the guidance of the Commanding Officer Group Captain Amit Hari Kulkarni, Indian Air Force (IAF) officials said.





Air Commodore AK Chourasia, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station-Bamrauli was the reviewing officer for the valedictory function. He was received by Group Captain Amit Hari Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of Basic Flying Training School, IAF.





During the valedictory function, Air Commodore AK Chourasia presented certificates to the graduating officers and trophies to those who excelled during the course of training. Captain Atul Tomar stood first in ground subjects, Captain Ashish Kataria was awarded the trophy for being first in flying and also won the trophy for “Best in Overall Order of Merit.” Squadron Leader Anurag Saini and Squadron Leader R Karthik shared the trophy for the Best Instructor (QFI).





While addressing the gathering, Air Commodore AK Chourasia congratulated the officers, particularly those who excelled and won the trophies. He praised BFTS for its rich tradition of transforming young officers into skilled aviators.





While highlighting the role of these pilots in the time of transforming technology in aviation, Air Commodore Chourasia reminded them, “Military Aviators of Helicopters have no margin for error while saving lives and evacuating people.”





The Reviewing Officer also urged the officers to keep themselves updated on the requirement and nature of future battles. The Air Officer lauded BFTS for its rich tradition of instilling professionalism and excellence in the young aviators abiding by the institutions’ motto “Setting Higher Standards.”





BFTS was established on December 16, 1987, to impart training to pilots on HPT-32 aircraft. On July 5, 1999, the school changed its role from training flight cadets of IAF to training officers of the Indian Army, Navy and Coast Guard. The school was re-equipped with Chetak helicopters on December 26, 2005, for imparting flying training to Army officers on helicopters.







