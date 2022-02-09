



The contract for 5 Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel (CGOPVs) was signed by GSL with MoD on 26th Aug 2016





New Delhi: Goa Shipyard Limited, an Indian Government-owned shipbuilding company delivered the 5th and last vessel of the 5 CGOPV Project ahead of contractual schedule.





All 5 vessels were delivered before time to Coast Guard. Back in 2017, the Keel of the first Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel of the new 5 CGOPVs Project for the Indian Coast Guard was ceremoniously laid at Goa Shipyard Ltd.





The contract for 5 CGOPVs was signed by GSL with MoD on 26th Aug 2016 and commencement of production was formally started within 3 months with formal steel cutting on 13th November 2016, at the hands of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.







