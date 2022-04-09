



Beijing: Given the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, path of a new order in Central and Eastern Europe, away from the Chinese dominance and expansionist policies, could be paved as China's external funding that lack transparency is seen as a security threat.





These sorts of funding often come from the authoritarian regimes, such as China and Russia. These countries exploit the governance loopholes in the capital receiving countries to influence their decision-making, reported Geo Politica.





Chinese expansionist policies are backed by 'Coercive Capital'. 'Coercive Capital' concept defined by the International Centre for Private Business refers to 'sources of external funding that lack transparency, accountability and market orientation'.





Last year, China held the China and Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC or 17+1 initiative) Leadership Summit. What was significant to note in the meeting was that leaders of six countries did not attend the meeting and Lithuania took the initiative (February 2021) in boycotting the Summit.





To add insult to injury, Lithuania announced its withdrawal from the 17+1 initiative, announcing setting up Trade Representative Office in Taiwan.





By this it becomes clear that there has been a reluctance from CEECs to cooperate with China. Poland has also been in alignment with the US policy on 5G, reported the portal.





It is noteworthy that the Russia-Ukraine war is pushing the CEECs towards the US-led West, given the Chinese tacit support to Russia, besides their own security concerns.







