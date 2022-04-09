



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar will participate in the 4th India-USA 2+2 ministerial dialogue on April 11 in Washington DC.





Secretary of state Mr Antony Blinken and secretary of defence Mr Lloyd Austin will represent the United States. The 2+2 Dialogue will review bilateral cooperation across domains and chart the way forward for the two countries.





Rajnath Singh will separately meet the US Secretary of Defence Mr Lloyd Austin in the Pentagon. The two will discuss defence cooperation including defence industrial collaboration and capability building through military-to-military engagements.





The Defence Minister is also scheduled to visit the headquarters of US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) at Hawaii after his visit to Washington DC.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting the US from April 11 to 14.







