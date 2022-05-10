



Udhampur: The highly sophisticated ‘Zen ShootEdge’ corner shot pistol weapon system will be inducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for close combat and 100 of these will be delivered, according to company officials.





It facilitates shooting around corners and over the top of walls, without exposing the person using the pistol, they said.





Security officials said that this modern weapon will protect members of anti-terrorist operation parties from coming in direct fire from terrorists in close combat, which mostly takes place in congested and populated areas in Kashmir.





“Recently, we have received an order from the Jammu and Kashmir Police for (procurement of) 100 such systems,” Senior Manager Sales, Zen Technologies, Baljeet Singh, told PTI.





The weapon system had been put on display by Zen technologies at the two-day Northern Tech Symposium organised by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district to identify cutting-edge technologies it needs for solving operational challenges. The symposium ended on Sunday.





Singh said that it is under manufacturing and will be delivered to the police force in the next two to three months period. “The National Security Guard (NSG) has procured it,” he added.





The ‘ShootEdge’ system helps fire accurately in darkness and low light conditions and also facilitates firing from standing, kneeling, hip as well as lying positions, officials of the company said.





It can be fitted with a pistol such as a Glock-17, Glock-19 or 9mm Browning for close combat or covert operations, they added.





The system is mounted with high-resolution low light infrared camera, an infrared illumination, a red dot laser and tactical torch for all environments during the close combat.





With ‘ShootEdge’, the pistol can be shoulder fired and can instantaneously swivelled left or right by 56 degrees while allowing the shooter to remain behind cover while observing the camera feed of the terrorist hiding in any position.





“An ergonomic extension in the ShootEdge fires the pistol,” Singh said, adding that “camera is zeroed with the pistol and the display monitor provides aiming for quick and accurate engagement”.





The integrated camera gives a clear engagement range in excess of 50 metres and clear viewing range of 200 metres by day and 30 metres by night, the officials said.





Since 1993, Zen technologies Limited designs develops and manufacturers state of art realistic combat training and counter-drone solutions for defence and security forces world wide.



