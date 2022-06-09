



Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) outfit has threatened to carry out terror attacks in the Indian states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi in the wake of controversial remarks made by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).





In a threat letter dated June 6, the AQIS said it would launch suicide attacks to “fight for the honour of the Prophet”.





“A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al Mujtaba, and his noble and pure wife, the mother of the believers, Sayyidah Ayesha bint Abu Bakr as Siddeeq in the most vile and evil manner on an Indian TV channel. In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslim all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution,” the letter says.





“We warn every audacious and impudent foul mouth of the world, especially the Hindutva terrorists occupying Indian that we should fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we should urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet, we should kill those who affront our Prophet and we should bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet,” it says.





“The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments,” the letter states.





AQIS is the newest affiliate of al-Qaeda and was reportedly launched in 2014.





The group is believed to have members in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, and has carried out attacks against atheists and doctors.





India has been facing backlash from West Asian countries, and nations with majority Muslim community over controversial comments made by BJP members Nupur Sharma and media in-charge Naveen Jindal over remarks on Prophet Mohammed.





While Sharma has been suspended and asked for an explanation, Jindal has been expelled from the party.







