



JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday claimed to have successfully foiled an infiltration bid along the international border in Jammu’s Arnia sector.





“Alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the international border in the Arnia sector around 9.30pm on Sunday and kept a close watch. They challenged the miscreants, who fired on the troops and following retaliatory firing, backed off,” BSF spokesperson DIG S P S Sandhu said.





The area was searched on Monday morning but nothing was recovered, he added.





Earlier on June 9, BSF troops had fired at a drone and pushed it back in Jammu’s Arnia sector. On June 7, police and BSF shot down a payload attached to a drone and recovered timer IEDs packed in tiffin boxes in Jammu’s Kanhachak sector. On May 14, BSF troops in Arnia sector fired several rounds at a drone coming from the Pakistani side and forced it to return. On May 7, BSF had opened fire at a Pakistani drone in the same area shortly after it entered the Indian territory but it managed to fly back.







