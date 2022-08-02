



Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding decree on the Navy Day on July 31 Within the framework of the new Naval Doctrine, Moscow announced its intention to create new naval bases:





The doctrine states that the US course for dominance in the oceans is the main challenge to the national security of the Russian Federation. The doctrine defines the zones of "vital interests" where military methods can be used when diplomatic methods can no longer be helpful. These zones "are directly related to the development of the state, the protection of its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the strengthening of defence, and critically affect the socio-economic development of the country."





India is the most relevant and useful country for maritime and military cooperation due to its membership in the BRICS, SCO and interests in the Arctic.





After February 24, India became Russia's main geopolitical partner. The two countries have been moving closer both politically and economically. According to Indian statistics, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 6.4 billion US dollars from January to April 2022. This is almost twice as much as in the same period last year. India buys sanctioned Russian hydrocarbons and businesses left by Western companies.





Russia's New Naval Doctrine Names Countries of Priority Naval Cooperation



The doctrine notes the lack of a sufficient number of naval bases outside the Russian Federation, which is a risk to Russia's security, and proposes the creation of logistic support points for the Russian Navy





in Asia Pacific in "a number of countries in the Mediterranean region", in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean





Russia also plans to expand cooperation with Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia and develop naval cooperation with India. All of the above-mentioned countries refrain from accusing the Russian Federation in connection with the special operation in Ukraine.





India is Russia's Main Partner





In late 2021, at the summit in New Delhi, military agreements were signed, including on the supply of S-400 systems. In addition, Russia and India hold joint military exercises.





The key Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) has long been developed and is to be signed soon. In accordance with this document, Russia and India may use military logistics facilities while visiting each other's ports, bases and military facilities.





India openly called for support for the Russian vision of the development of the material production system and is interested in the development of the Arctic.





India's interests in the Arctic region have been growing lately, partly to counterbalance China's ambition. In the near future, New Delhi intends to invest, in particular, in the exploration of Russian oil, gas and other rare earth minerals. The support of the Russian Federation in the field of strategic security is required for their protection.





Currently, India has neither port facilities nor naval bases in the Arctic. An agreement such as RELOS will enable the Indian Navy to have greater operational coverage in this region, and Russia will be able to expand its influence in the Indian Ocean — a zone of direct US interests.







