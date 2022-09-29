India To Equip Arjun MK-1A MBTs With Advanced Targeting System
India's MoD said that the Arjun MK-1A integrates 72 new features over the MK-1 model to ensure mobility in all terrains and day-and-night target engagement.
India's state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is equipping the Indian Army's new Arjun MK- 1A main battle tank (MBT) with an electro-optical (EO) fire-control system. A source from Tonbo Imaging told Janes that the company is manufacturing the system in partnership with BEL's unit in Chennai, India.
“Tonbo Imaging is partnered with BEL, Chennai, to meet [BEL's] demand for fire-control systems. Hence, BEL awarded us a contract to manufacture and deliver the [electro-optical fire-control system] for Arjun Mk 1A MBTs,” the source added.
According to the source, the contract features the delivery of the Elpeos fire-control product.
The source also confirmed that Tonbo Imaging will deliver the Elpeos to BEL for integration onto the Arjun MK-1A MBTs. Tonbo Imaging describes the Elpeos as an EO sight for remote-controlled weapon stations (RCWSs). The Elpeos system has an integrated multi-sensor and is designed for precision targeting.
The new tank’s sensor suite includes an “advanced microprocessor-based” fire-control system, a gunner’s MK-II independent two axis-stabilised day/night sighting system, and a commander’s MK-II independent two axis-stabilised day/night sighting system with a panoramic observation unit and ‘hunter-killer’ working mode. The vehicle’s main gun is equipped with electro-hydraulic drives.
Compared to the basic Arjun its protection level has been substantially increased. The updated MBT features an improved Kanchan armour, explosive reactive armour package, protected ammunition load, roof-mounted anti-blast driver’s seat, and laser warning/countermeasure system. The tank can carry a mine plough.
According to the DRDO, the upgraded Arjun MK-IA tank features a nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) protection system, fume extractor, and auxiliary power unit with a power output of 8 kW. The upgraded tank is manned by a four-strong crew. The Indian Army has already adopted the Arjun MK-IA, however, the Indian MoD is not known to have placed any large orders for the tank.
About TONBO's ELPEOS System
Electro Optics for Remote Controlled Weapon Stations (ELPEOS) is a multi sensor electro-optical payload designed for easy integration in remote controlled weapon stations and long range surveillance and reconnaissance. It features a high resolution cooled MWIR imager, a colour CCD camera, and a Laser Range Finder and an integrated ballistic computer. It optionally can include a GPS and a Digital Magnetic Compass with inclinometer for target acquisition and geo referencing.
IR and Day imagers are with continuous optical zoom optics and are optically, mechanically and digitally aligned to high precision for demanding applications. The sensors also have pre-set matched FOVs through out the zoom range increasing situational awareness.
It also features inbuilt electronic video stabilisation and video target tracking capability. It optionally can incorporate Tonbo’s state of the art Sensor FUSION technology that intelligently fuses the videos from IR and Day cameras in real time, combining critical spectral information from IR with the Visible day camera further enhancing the situational awareness.
Designed to survive shock of up to 0.50caliber (12.7mm) weapons and qualified as per MIL-STD-810G / 461F. It is an ideal solution for on the move or fixed remote controlled weapon stations for land and naval applications.
It has been field tested on 12.7mm land and naval stabilised remote controlled weapon station (SRCG).
Capabilities
Integrated Sensors
Day Imager
Cooled MWIR Thermal Imager
Laser Range Finder
Integrated video target tracker
Integrated ballistic computer
Shock for up to 0.50 calibre weapons (12.7mm)
Easy Integration
