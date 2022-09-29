



India's MoD said that the Arjun MK-1A integrates 72 new features over the MK-1 model to ensure mobility in all terrains and day-and-night target engagement.





India's state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is equipping the Indian Army's new Arjun MK- 1A main battle tank (MBT) with an electro-optical (EO) fire-control system. A source from Tonbo Imaging told Janes that the company is manufacturing the system in partnership with BEL's unit in Chennai, India.





“Tonbo Imaging is partnered with BEL, Chennai, to meet [BEL's] demand for fire-control systems. Hence, BEL awarded us a contract to manufacture and deliver the [electro-optical fire-control system] for Arjun Mk 1A MBTs,” the source added.





According to the source, the contract features the delivery of the Elpeos fire-control product.





The source also confirmed that Tonbo Imaging will deliver the Elpeos to BEL for integration onto the Arjun MK-1A MBTs. Tonbo Imaging describes the Elpeos as an EO sight for remote-controlled weapon stations (RCWSs). The Elpeos system has an integrated multi-sensor and is designed for precision targeting.



