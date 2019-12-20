



The Kashmir problem would have solved for good long back had Pervez Musharraf's 'formula' been accepted, former Union minister Saifuddin Soz said on Wednesday, and asserted that Pakistan's judiciary has shown itself in very poor light by sentencing him to death.





"Pakistan judiciary has once again shown itself in very poor light by proposing death sentence to General Pervez Musharraf for treason," he told PTI.





A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, pronounced the verdict on Tuesday in the landmark case launched in 2013 against the ex-Pakistan Army chief by the previous government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif there. Soz, who had been a long-term Parliamentarian from Jammu and Kashmir, said General Musharraf is known widely in India and Pakistan.





"Nobody will agree with Pakistan judiciary that Musharraf be charged with treason," he claimed. Soz said it was not the first time that Pakistan judiciary has gone "berserk" by giving death sentence to Musharraf. "As per my knowledge, General Musharraf conducted himself superbly well as far as the relation between India and Pakistan is concerned. Kashmir problem would have solved for good long back had his 'formula' was accepted," he said.





The court found the ailing 76-year-old retired General, now living in Dubai on self-exile, guilty of high treason by abrogating the Constitution and imposing extra-constitutional emergency in Pakistan in November 2007.







