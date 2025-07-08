



Retired Indian Army officer and aviation expert Captain Abhinay Dogra asserts that the Rafale is "superior by far" to the Chinese J-10C in actual combat performance, a view shaped by the events of the May 2025 India–Pakistan escalation. According to Dogra, the confrontation was not a straightforward dogfight but a complex, multi-domain engagement involving air, ground, and cyber warfare.





Despite initial Chinese claims of downing several Rafales, these were later retracted, with much of the confusion attributed to misinformation, electronic jamming, and the unexpected performance of Chinese PL-15 and HP9 systems, which may have exceeded their publicly declared ranges. Even in such challenging circumstances, Dogra maintains that the Rafale maintained a decisive edge in combat capability.





Technical comparisons reinforce this assessment. The Rafale, powered by twin engines, offers greater maximum take-off weight, longer range (up to 3,700 km with external tanks), and a more advanced electronic warfare suite (SPECTRA) than the single-engine J-10C, which has a shorter range (about 2,940 km) but a higher top speed (Mach 2.2 vs Rafale’s Mach 1.8).





Both jets are equipped with advanced AESA radars and can carry long-range air-to-air missiles: the Rafale’s Meteor (up to 150 km) and the J-10C’s PL-15 (claimed to be over 145 km). However, the Rafale’s avionics, sensor fusion, and electronic warfare capabilities are generally regarded as more mature and robust, giving it an advantage in contested environments.





Dogra also highlighted the strategic context: the J-10C’s planned debut at the Paris Air Show was cancelled, likely to avoid international scrutiny after propaganda efforts to discredit the Rafale failed. This move is interpreted as a strategic withdrawal to prevent embarrassment on a global stage.





During the same period, Pakistan launched 300–500 drones in coordinated attacks. India’s response showcased its layered air defence, utilizing Akash missiles, Bharadwaj and D4 anti-drone systems, and even legacy L70 guns.





This multi-tiered approach, coupled with seamless inter-service coordination, was effective in countering drone swarms. Dogra emphasised the economic and tactical rationale behind this layered defence: expensive missiles are reserved for high-value targets, while specialized systems handle low-cost drones, ensuring cost-efficiency.





On the subject of AI-enabled warfare, Dogra noted that India is actively integrating AI into its Mission Systems software, enhancing its ability to track, jam, and counter threats in real time. This AI adoption extends beyond drone tracking to encompass cyber and electronic warfare, positioning India to meet future challenges in modern conflict.





both technical analysis and operational experience from the May 2025 escalation support the view that the Rafale outperforms the J-10C in key areas such as combat capability, electronic warfare, and adaptability to complex, multi-domain battlefields.





Agencies







