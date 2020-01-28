The Army at the LoC hoisted the tri colour on the Republic Day





Srinagar: Battling the freezing temperature, the Indian Army posted at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday.





The Army at the LoC hoisted the tri colour on the Republic Day. Children were invited to witness the event as Army jawans distributed sweets to them.





Temperatures usually dip down to minus 20 to minus 30 degree in different sectors of LoC in Kashmir, as heights range from 1,100 feet to 15,000 feet above sea level and quantum of snow accumulated at many places ranges from 15 to 20 feet.





Survival, for the Army men posted at the LoC, is no less than a war. From facing extremely chilly winds to making food - everything is a challenge.





The Indian Army is on high alert along the LoC to combat any infiltration or attack from Pakistan on Republic Day.





Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police has deployed drones to maintain aerial surveillance of the city, especially around M A Stadium, the main venue for the Republic Day celebrations.





Newly-formed crisis response teams (CRTs) have also been deployed in sensitive areas. "The air patrolling is being conducted through drones in most of areas of the city to keep an eye on any suspicious movements", a senior officer said.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.





"Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished everyone on Republic Day. "Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day," Amit Shah tweeted.







