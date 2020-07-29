



Nearly a month after India banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, Indian companies jostle for market share, offering cash prices and incentives to influencers. A month after TikTok ban, 47 shadow apps banned by Indian government. Indian apps see massive jump in subscribers after TikTok ban. Keeping users engaged and improving user interface remain key challenges





The Indian Government's second strike on Chinese apps comes nearly a month after the first. On Monday, 47 'clone' apps were banned, a follow up on the ban on 59 apps on the 29th of June. Though the list is long, the app that has everyone's attention is TikTok. In the last month, several 'Made In India' players are jostling for the attention of 200 million subscribers. One of them is Chingaari, who's founder told ET Now that they have grown to 25 million subscribers in the last month and has 3 million daily visitors to the platform. According to data firm Sensor Tower, the top three apps to have gained market share include Indian player Roposo, Chinese company Zilli and American Dubsmash. Together these account for just 13% of TikTok's user base in India and several new players have sprung up in a bid to grab market share.





"This is a life changing moment for us", says CEO and Founder of Chingaari, Sumit Ghosh. Ghosh admits the ban on TikTok has ensure his user acquisition cost is close to nothing because subscribers have been hunting for alternatives and the 'Made In India' tag helps. The real challenge though, is to keep users engaged. The formula is to tie in top content creators with lucrative deals, offer cash incentives for views and contests. Chingaari has a contest running where the top content creator can win up to Rs 1 crore. Throwing money at content creators, the lifeblood of the TikTok craze will not be enough. Actor and Influencer, Pragya Nagra misses her 1 million followers on TikTok. Several apps are not wooing her with lucrative deals but her message to app makers is to improve the user interface instead. "TikTok has raised our expectations in a big way", she says.





For Actor and Influencer Paras Tomar, the loss of 3 million followers on TikTok hurts, but the Rs 9 lakh he has been offered by two brands for the next six months has blunted the disappointment.







