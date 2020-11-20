



New Delhi: India and EU eyeing to elevate their security and strategic partnership have explored sanctions as a tool to combat terrorism, including designations of certain terrorist groups and individuals.





This concept was discussed at the 12th Counter Terrorism Dialogue between India and the European Union (EU) was held virtually on Thursday. If the idea fructifies it will be the first time that India and EU will designate certain terror groups and individuals. While India has been the victim of Pakistan-sponsored terror, Europe is also facing heat from Pak-based terror groups and ideologies.





India and the EU at the Dialogue strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, officials said. India condemned the recent terror attacks in the member states of the European Union and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. The EU reiterated its condemnation of terrorist attacks in India, including 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot and Pulwama and reiterated its support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism.





India and the EU emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. They reaffirmed that it is crucial that perpetrators of violence and terrorism are brought to justice, according to officials.





The participants of the Dialogue reviewed threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks. They also underlined the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks on other countries.





India and the EU exchanged views on current counter-terrorism challenges, including countering radicalisation and violent extremism, combating the financing of terrorism, and tackling terrorist use of the internet. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in dealing with these challenges, officials informed.





The two sides also discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Indian Agencies and their European counterparts, including Europol, to enhance interaction in the sphere of counter terrorism. In this context, they referred to the on-going negotiations on a working arrangement between Europol and the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation to support Indian and EU law enforcement authorities in preventing and combating organised crime and terrorism.





The Dialogue also presented an opportunity to discuss counter terrorism cooperation in multilateral fora such as the Financial Action Task Force, the Global Counter Terrorism Forum and the United Nations (UN), including in the UN High-Level Counter-terrorism Week 2021 and the upcoming review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.





The Counter-Terrorism Dialogue was co-chaired by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs and Joanneke Balfoort, Director for Security Policy, European External Action Service.







