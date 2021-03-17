



The American-made rifles, procured recently under fast-track procedures, are easier to handle and offer better accuracy and a longer range: Sources





The army has begun replacing its Indian small arms system (INSAS) rifles with American Sig Sauer assault rifles, procured recently under fast-track procedures.





These American-made rifles are easier to handle and offer better accuracy and a longer range — 600 metres compared with the INSAS rifle’s 400 metres — sources said.





Officials said the army was supplying the Sig Sauer to its infantry battalions, particularly troops involved in counter-terrorism operations and those on the frontiers with Pakistan and China.





“Frontline troops along with soldiers in other infantry commands are being equipped with the newly procured rifles to boost their capability. Several units have started firing practice with the latest weapon,” an army official said.





The army recently procured 72,500 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the US, and the Centre has ordered a second batch of 72,500.





Indian soldiers have for over two decades mainly used INSAS rifles made by the Ordnance Factory Board, amid complaints that they jammed frequently. Another shortcoming was that the INSAS rifle’s 5.56mm bullet did not always kill the target in one shot.





The Sig Sauer bullet is bigger at 7.26mm. “The Sig Sauer has an effective killing range of 600 metres against around 400 metres for the INSAS,” the army official said.





“Another advantage is that the Sig Sauer is more accurate and lethal because it has a higher calibre than the INSAS.”







