



A complaint has been filed against Twitter in Delhi for allowing people to post "highly objectionable" content to "insult and demean Hinduism"





New Delhi: Accusing Twitter of allowing such content on its platform, the complaint said the social media giant has not taken steps to remove them.





A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a police complaint against Twitter India and its chief Manish Maheshwari and sought registration of an FIR against for allegedly spreading communal hatred and outraging religious feelings of Hindus.





The complaint filed by one Aditya Singh Deshwal states that a Twitter user (Atheist Republic) has been repeatedly posting "highly objectionable graphic/cartoon of Hindu goddess Maa Kali".





It alleges that this Twitter user has depicted Maa Kali in an "obnoxious manner" with an intent to "insult and demean the Hindu religion".





Deshwal has stated that other content tweeted by Atheist Republic shows that it is a "deliberate attempt to wilfully outrage and hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus in order to promote religious animosity amongst the people of this country".





"The content posted by the Twitter user is not only abusive but has been posted for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred and ill will in the society," the complaint alleges.





Accusing Twitter of allowing such content on its platform, Deshwal said the social media giant has not taken steps to remove them.





"In a blatant violation of Indian laws, (Twitter) has been acting as an accomplice to the crime and (is) showing such blasphemous and insulting content about Maa Kali," the complaint read.





It added that Twitter is "deliberately promoting hate speech" about the Hindu religion.





"Deliberately no action has been taken by Manish Maheshwari (Managing Director Twitter India) to remove such objectionable content from its platform even after passing of one month," it adds.





The Delhi Police is yet to accept the complaint and register an FIR in this case.





