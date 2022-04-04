



Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules were busted and five militant associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Sunday.





Based on specific information, police along with security forces arrested four terrorist associates in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.





He identified them as Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ashtangoo, Irfan Ahmad Jan, a resident of Qazipora, Sajad Ahmad Mir and Shariq Ahmad Mir, both residents of the Arin area of Bandipora.





Two Chinese grenades and incriminating material were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.





Preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing mobile sim cards and logistic support to active terrorists in the district, he said.





A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress, the spokesman said.





In another incident, police along with security forces arrested one terrorist associate at a checkpoint in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora.





He has been identified as Irfan Aziz Bhat, a resident of Hajin, the spokesman said.





One Chinese grenade was recovered from his possession, he said.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused was in close contact with Pakistan-based terrorist Umer Lala and was directed to carry out terror attacks in the Hajin area, the spokesman said.





Bhat was also in contact of the killed terrorist Saleem Parray of Hajin, he said.





A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.







