



Tokyo: Highlighting that the Quad's scope has become extensive despite COVID-19 challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mutual trust, and determination of the members countries including the US, Australia and Japan is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers.





In his opening remarks before the Quad Leaders Summit, PM Modi said, "Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers."





"At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us," he added.





PM Modi noted that despite the difficult circumstance of COVID-19, the member countries have increased mutual coordination in several areas like vaccine delivery, climate action, supply change resilience, disaster management and economic cooperation. "It has ensured peace, prosperity and stability in Indo-Pacific," he added.





During his remarks, the Prime Minister also congratulated Australian PM Anthony Albanese for winning the elections. "Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it."





At the invitation of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, PM Modi is participating in the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo along with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.





The Quad Summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.





The leaders will review progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.







