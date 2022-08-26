



China’s reckless theft of intellectual property, design, engineering and technology has been evident among Chinese militias for years reports National New World





This can be seen in the current J-20 fifth generation fighters, which appear to have been designed from at least four different fighter programmes.





The following description is a complicated backstory of the plane, so please bear with me.





The J-20 is a development of the J-10, which borrowed technology from the Israelites. The J-20 is also based on the J-11 and J-16, both from the Soviet Su-27 design. The J-15, the naval fighter from which the J-20 borrows, is also a product of a Russian warplane: the Su-33.





Ultimately, the J-20 resembles the American F-35 and F-22.





Are You Already Confused? The J-20 is a complex warship. Let’s take a closer look and hopefully things clear up.



China Is Not Afraid To Spend Money On J-20





The J-20 Mighty Dragon is China’s most technologically advanced fighter aircraft.





It is the third fighter aircraft in the world with stealth characteristics after the F-22 and F-35.





China has spent more than $4.4 billion on its development in the last few years. The cost of each hunt is about $120 million.





The J-20 made its first appearance at a Chinese air show in 2016 and was introduced to the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in 2017. But some J-20s date back to 2011, when the images first surfaced online. on blogs. The aircraft evolved from the J-XX program in the 1990s.





How Many J-20s Are There?





The PLAAF may have up to 150 J-20s in service. The Chinese are manufacturing J-20 every month.





The fighter conducts regular patrols in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas. The J-20 frequently flew over Taiwan’s air defence detection area and would be difficult to intercept existing Taiwanese air defence and fighter aircraft.





However, Taiwan has upgraded fourth-generation F-16V Vipers to take on the J-20. The F-16V is believed to have a longer range and better radar system, but it is not stealthy. It’s smaller than the J-20 and probably a bit more manoeuvrable.





Specs Are Strong





As per Chinese media claims, the J-20 is believed to reach speeds of up to MACH 2. It has a ceiling of 60,000 feet and a range of about 700 miles. The Chinese fighters are armed with PL-12C/D and PL-21 air-to-air missiles and PL-10 short-range air-to-air missiles.





The fighter has a high thrust-to-weight ratio, good speed, excellent manoeuvrability and range to dominate its immediate vicinity. In addition to threatening Taiwan, the J-20 could also assert China’s claims on various islands, reefs and reefs that Beijing considers its own.





China Steals of Its Own Free Will





Chinese hackers are believed to have stolen the plans for the F-35 program.





The thieves took the data from an Australian subcontractor and went live. The Asia Times said: “The J-20’s sensor system, which is visible on the fuselage in some high-resolution photographs distributed by the Chinese military, looks ‘a lot’ like the electro-optical targeting system on Lockheed Martin’s back.” Front F-35.





Weapon System Officer Will Assist In The War





The PLAAF can add a backseat for a weapons systems officer, if they haven’t already. This will help the pilot focus on manoeuvring the aircraft and make their ammunition more lethal. The J-20 is expected to have strong electronic warfare and jamming capabilities to improve its radar evasion and thus improve its survivability.





US Allies Are Stockpiling F-35s





It is likely to be capable of firing anti-ship missiles and other attack weapons to challenge the navies of the US and Taiwan. South Korea and Japan will also have to worry about the J-20. South Korea is buying more F-35s as a result of the development of the J-20. Japan is a big customer of the F-35. The Japanese Self-Defence Force has over 100 Lightning IIs.





J-20 Beware of Beast Mode





It is possible that the J-20 could fly in “beast mode” and attach even more munitions to its wings to incorporate air-to-surface models for ground attack. This will make the fighter a multi-role warship as well as help it achieve air dominance in competitive skies.





F-35 vs J-20





The F-35 also has better stealth characteristics and may be able to shoot down the J-20 before the Chinese pilot can see it. The F-35 has an improved engine and is even trying to improve it to respond to the Chinese Air Force.





The matchup between the F-35 and the J-20, since both fighters have some similar characteristics, would then lead to a reduction in the skill of the pilots. China has not fought a war since 1979, when its military invaded Vietnam in a conflict that lasted less than a month. American pilots have flown over the Middle East and South Asia for years, although those missions tended to have air support, not flight in competitive airspace. American pilots would have the upper hand in a direct confrontation.





Can Taiwan’s Air Force Survive An Airstrike By China?





Chinese pilots never deploy their weapons in anger, although they do practice frequently near Taiwan’s airspace. Determined Taiwanese pilots, flying the F-16V, could buy time for their air force and undercut Chinese fighters unless the United States or other Allies step in with reinforcements. Taiwan’s air force is likely to survive at least two weeks for this to happen. It will be an uphill battle, as China has a two-to-one advantage over all model fighters.





It is clear that China has stolen and borrowed the technology and design of their J-20 Mighty Dragon. But he is in the rear view mirror. It’s time to focus on aerial combat skills while flying your F-35 and F-16V to China’s adversaries – the United States, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. It will come down to the daring adventures of individual fighter pilots. The era of the J-20 has arrived, and it will require an F-16V or F-35 to stop it.





Parting Thoughts





According to reports in the international media, countries which has purchased Chinese weaponry are facing issues with its inferior quality, parts supply and obsolete technology, mostly borrowed from the Soviet era. J-20 may well be a propaganda tool of the PLAAF to ward off any offensive designs by the western powers. Since no credible data is forthcoming the Chinese tall claims on the J-20 must be taken with a pinch of salt.





