



Peshawar: Unidentified attackers on Tuesday hurled a hand grenade at the security watch tower of Peshawar airport.





Sources said unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade at the security watch tower in Pahlawanano Pul on Warsak Road side in the limits of Tehkal Police Station which went off with a loud explosion. However, the attack did not cause any casualties, reported The News International.





The watch tower was constructed to secure the funnel area of the Bacha Khan International Airport.





Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan confirmed the grenade attack on the tower, reported The News International.





He said the building housed the offices of the Narcotics Eradication Team and Anti-Car Lifting Cell.





Heavy contingents of police were rushed to the site after the explosion. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched, reported The News International.





A number of watch towers were constructed a few years back to improve the security of the funnel area of the Bacha Khan International Airport from Tehkal to Sheikh Muhammadi village.





A number of police stations, posts and offices of police have come under attack with grenades and automatic weapons in Peshawar and other KP districts in the last few months.







