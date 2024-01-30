



The mega exercise of the war games are conducted by the Indian Air Force to show integration amongst the three defence forces and its growing strategic reach and firepower





The Indian Air Force is slated to carry out three large scale war games on February 17, namely, Vayu Shakti, Gagan Shakti and Tarang Shakti.





The motive of the Air Force through this exercise would be to show integration amongst the three defence forces and its growing strategic reach and firepower.





The first exercise, Vayu Shakti would be a mega-fire demonstration to be carried out by the force in the Thar Desert, in Pokhran. In this, aircraft from different fleets would be carrying out bombing at different targets, defense officials informed India Today.





The second mega exercise will be ‘Gagan Shakti’. In this, almost the entire air fleet race would be activated from north to south, and from west to east to test integrated war fighting strategies and tactics with the other two forces and other stakeholders.





All the potent weapon systems like the Rafale fighter aircraft and the S-400 air defense systems would be participating in the ‘Gagan Shakti’ exercise along with other new and old systems, they said.





The exercise, which is held once in five years, is also going to be the biggest ever of the series with active participation from other two services.





The third major exercise, Tarang Shakti, would be the first ever multinational exercise to be held in the country. This will see aircraft from friendly air forces like the US, Germany, France, Australia and neighbouring and other friendly countries taking part in it.







