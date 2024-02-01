



On 1st Feb, India commemorates Indian Coast Guard Day, marking the 48th raising day of its maritime armed force





Established on February 1, 1977, the day celebrates the Indian Coast Guard's significant contributions in ensuring maritime safety.





The day, formally inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai on August 19, 1978, is attributed to the force's steadfast dedication to safeguard India's coastal and offshore interests.





Early Beginnings





The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is a vital maritime defender, tracing its roots to the 1792 Revenue Cruiser Service, combating smuggling and enforcing maritime rules. Evolving through history, it gained significance during World War II with the establishment of the Indian Naval Reserve in 1942.





This reserve played a crucial role in coastal defence and anti-submarine operations, shaping the ICG into a formidable force.





Post Independence - Formation of ICG





Post-independence, recognizing the need for maritime security, the Indian Navy established the Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) in 1952.





Originally focused on coastal patrol and anti-smuggling, the NCB transformed in 1972, becoming the Indian Coast Guard.





The duties and functions of the service were officially established in the Coast Guard Act, enacted by India's parliament on August 18, 1978.





Role And Significance





Since inception, the ICG expanded its role, undertaking diverse maritime missions. Responsible for Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), it saves lives in distress.





In maritime law enforcement, the ICG combats smuggling, illegal fishing, and maritime crimes.





Safeguarding India's coastline, it handles coastal security, addressing threats like terrorism and piracy. Additionally, the ICG ensures environmental protection, preventing pollution and responding to environmental incidents.





It honors the dedication and sacrifices of ICG personnel safeguarding India's maritime frontiers, aiming to boost public awareness of their diverse roles.





Serving as an inspiration to future generations, the day encourages careers in the ICG.





It solidifies India's commitment to maritime security and the protection of its maritime interests, reaffirming the nation's unwavering dedication to this crucial aspect of national defence.







