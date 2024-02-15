



A ceasefire violation has been reported from Jammu & Kashmir by Pakistan Rangers as they opened unprovoked firing upon the Indian side today





The incident has been reported from Ranbir Singh Pura in Jammu along the Line of Control (LoC). The incident was reported at about 5:50 pm at the Makwal border outpost as the Pakistan Rangers opened fire, to which the the Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed on the Indian side gave a befitting reply.





As per sources, the firing stopped at about 6:15 pm. Meanwhile, the troops have been kept on high alert as there is a possibility of an infiltration bid under the ceasefire violation from the Pakistan side. There has been no report of any injury or damage on the Indian side during the firing.





Noteworthy is that prior to this last year in November, a BSF Jawan lost his life during unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side in the Ramgarh sector in Samba district of Jammu. Prior to this in October last year, another ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side resulted two BSF personnel and a civilian woman getting injured.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







