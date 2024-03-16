



CDS Gen Anil Chauhan stated that despite economic turmoil, Pakistan's military capabilities remain a threat. He emphasized India's readiness to handle border security challenges, especially along disputed borders in the north. Gen Chauhan highlighted the changing nature of warfare, stressing the need for India to adapt with new weapon systems, technologies, tactics, and strategies.





He also noted the predictability of threats from China and Pakistan, but emphasized the unpredictability of future warfare as a major challenge.





Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday said Pakistan may be in a kind of economic turmoil but militarily there has been "no denting" in its capabilities and its armed forces "remain a threat for us".





During an interaction at a conclave here, he also said that India has resources to "take care of our borders", especially disputed borders in the north, very well.





He said this in response to a question on some of the biggest security challenges for India in the 21st century during a session at India Today Conclave 2024.





"I think if you look at the armed forces, the biggest challenge would be mostly external (ones). And they are of immediate concern. But then external challenge also unite a nation. We have seen it in Kargil, we have seen it in Galwan," Gen Chauhan said.





The interaction was on the subject of 'Vision National Security: The Challenges Before the Indian Military'.





"As far as the armed forces are concerned, our immediate challenge is the rise of China and the unsettled boundary problem. We have two neighbours, both adversarial to us. Both of them profess that their friendship is higher than the Himalayas and as deep as the oceans. And they are both nuclear capable," the CDS said.





But both of them are predictable actually and the Indian military knows that these are the kinds of threats, he said.





"What is unpredictable, and for us what the biggest challenge would be, is the way warfare is changing in future. And, because of this, we will have to introduce new weapon systems, technologies and tactics and strategies are going to change. And, probably organisation systems," Gen Chauhan said.





"This particular path of how to predict and what paths to take right now so that we are at the right place at the right time that I think is the biggest challenge for us," he added.





He was also asked if a "financially weaker Pakistan" continues to remain a threat.





"Pakistan may be in economic kind of turmoil and may be politically also slightly unstable, now they have a proper government. But militarily there has been no denting in its capabilities actually. And, we should.. give full marks to the adversary. That's a better way of looking at things, that is how I look at things," the CDS said.





"They retained their capabilities..., so, Pakistan remains a threat, you can't say that Pakistan armed forces will not remain a threat. Yes, there may be a challenge for them to fight a long war because of the current economic problems which they have. But they remain a threat for us," he added.





The remarks from the top general of the armed forces comes days after the Indian military conducted the mega exercise 'Bharat Shakti' at Pokhran near the international border, where it showcased the prowess of its indigenous defence equipment and platforms.





Gen Chauhan and other members of India's top military brass had also witnessed the exercise held in the field firing range located in the arid terrain of Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.





As far as the border is concerned, they are "reasonably well secured", the CDS said during the conclave.





"We have resources to take care of our borders, especially disputed borders in the north very well," he said.





The CDS also spoke about the recent testing of Agni-5 and how it will strengthen deterrence.





India on March 11 successfully carried out the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) under its 'Mission Divyastra', joining a select group of nations having such a capability.





The MIRV feature ensures that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations, sources earlier said.





"We have a nuclear doctrine which professes, no-first use. Hence, the credibility of our deterrence has to be very, very high. This particular test actually testifies this, the credibility of our doctrine," Gen Chauhan said.





"When we talk about deterrence, there is an element of communication into it. That means we should be able to communicate, if you don't communicate to the adversary what you possess, then the deterrence is of no value. So, this particular test is part of a communication, so this will strengthen deterrence and I believe in the long run will promote strategic stability in the neighbourhood. But, right now it's time to congratulate the people involved and the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation)," he added.





The CDS also said the rise of China in an assertive nature, that is "the biggest challenge", but the only silver lining is that its rises hasn't been so peaceful.





It's got large number of "like-minded nations together" and hence, for the Chinese to achieve their geopolitical aims, "would be slightly difficult", he added.





Gen Chauhan said he is a strong proponent of geography as it shapes strategic outlook of nations.





"For us, the Himalayas have been providing security for ages actually, but of late, because of advancement of technology, you know Himalayas are no longer an impediment because you have missiles and aircraft. And, then of course breach it with advancing mobility options" the CDS said.





So, to some extent, the impregnability of Himalayas I would say has diminished slightly for us. But, then of course, we have a geographical advantage of our peninsula shape which just out into the Indian Ocean flanked by two island territories which gives us a lot of strategic depth, Gen Chauhan added.





"And, the access to Indian Ocean Region is very, very restricted and we enjoy predominant position. So, I think we need to balance out between our continental challenge and maritime challenges," he said.





Asked about the challenges the armed forces face, he said, "Our immediate challenges and problems are of course land-centric, and that is because of unsettled borders and problems with Pakistan."





"While our threats may be in the continental domain, but the opportunities lie in the seas," he added.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed



