



The Indian Ocean’s waters are currently witnessing a significant demonstration of naval cooperation with the ongoing India Mozambique Tanzania (IMT) Tri-Lateral Exercise (Trilat). This exercise, involving two Indian naval vessels, the INS Tir and INS Sujata, alongside the Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi, is a testament to the strengthening ties between the participating nations.





The exercise, which spans from March 21 to 29, is not just a display of maritime prowess but also a concerted effort to enhance cooperation and understanding between India, Mozambique, and Tanzania. The first edition of this exercise, held in October 2022, set the stage for what has now become a pivotal event in the naval calendars of these countries.





The harbour phase of the exercise, which took place from March 21-24, saw a flurry of activities aimed at building camaraderie and skillsets. From damage control and fire fighting to medical lectures and casualty evacuation, the participating navies engaged in a series of joint harbour training activities that fostered a spirit of collaboration.





Tackling Asymmetric Threats Together





As the ships set sail for the sea phase, which will continue until March 27, they are focusing on practical aspects of maritime security, such as countering asymmetric threats and conducting visit board search and seizure procedures. This phase also includes joint exclusive economic zone (EEZ) surveillance, highlighting the collective vigilance of the navies.





Cultural Exchange And Open Ship Days





During their harbour stays, the Indian Naval ships opened their decks to visitors, allowing civilians to witness the might of the navy first hand. Moreover, the crews engaged in sports and cultural exchanges, further cementing the friendly relations between the host navies and India.





India’s Proactive Maritime Security Operations In Africa





The Indian Navy’s recent activities off the northeast coast of Africa, particularly in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict and subsequent maritime threats, underscore its commitment to regional security. The successful operation to retake the MV Ruen from Somali pirates is a prime example of the navy’s proactive stance in safeguarding maritime interests.





Last December, Indian navy warship INS Sumedha, a Saryu-class patrol vessel, has made a historic visit to Kenya’s port of Lamu, the first ever by an Indian naval ship. The ship arrived at the port on 9 December 2023, as part of its long-range deployment to Africa. INS Sumedha was earlier in Lagos for a three-day port call.





As the exercise draws to a close with a joint debrief at Mozambique’s Port of Nacala, it is clear that the IMT Trilat is more than just a naval drill. It represents a unified front against maritime threats and a shared commitment to peace and security in the region. The Indian Navy’s role in this exercise aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region,” emphasizing India’s outreach and cooperation with the Global South.











